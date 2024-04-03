Former Michigan football tight end selects transfer destination

Though he didn’t see the field that often for Michigan football, tight end Matthew Hibner made the most of his time.

His opening kickoff fumble recovery in 2022 against Maryland was his signature moment, but buried in a deep tight end room, Hibner never quite matriculated in Ann Arbor as the four-star he was rated as during his recruitment.

Hibner recorded no receptions in 2023 but had two catches for 15 yards in 2022. He had a timely special teams tackle in the Rose Bowl in January against Alabama, but it was evident early in the season that he was planning on redshirting so he could enter the transfer portal once the season had ended.

And on Tuesday, we now know his destination of choice.

Hibner announced via X (formerly Twitter) that he’s committing to SMU.

With Hibner officially gone, Michigan will rely heavily on star junior Colston Loveland and a mix of Max Bredeson, Marlin Klein, Josh Beetham, and perhaps Deakon Tonielli and Zack Marshall.

