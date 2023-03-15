Former Michigan football star re-signs with the New England Patriots

Jabrill Peppers was a jack-of-all-trades during his playing days in Ann Arbor. Peppers played safety, linebacker, punt returner, and running back to name a few and he wasn’t just good at them, but he was great at Michigan.

Peppers was a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 where he played two seasons before being traded to the New York Giants in the Odell Beckham Jr. blockbuster trade.

He then played three seasons with the Giants before heading over to the New England Patriots where he was at this past season.

According to Adam Schefter, Peppers has agreed two a new two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England is re-signing S Jabrill Peppers to a two-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Peppers suffered a torn ACL injury two years ago with the Giants in 2021 where he only played six games.

The former Wolverine had a comeback season with New England in 2022 though where he played all 17 games and totaled 60 tackles. Peppers is hoping to regain form going into his eighth NFL season. He is prepping to get back to the 70-plus tackle mark where he was for three straight seasons.

Peppers will look to take over a starting role with the Patriots but will battle with both Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger as the other two safeties.

