Former Michigan football star en route to new NFL team

When it comes to recent fan favorites, it’s difficult to envision many players that have more support than former Michigan football edge rusher Chase Winovich.

Once a four-star linebacker who converted to tight end before bulking up to become a defensive end, Winovich took the fanbase by storm when he started making plays in 2016 before becoming a two-year starter. He was drafted in 2019 in the third-round of the NFL draft by the New England Patriots, but found himself with a new home in Cleveland this past year. He even had the Browns fans vote to pick his number there, and thus wore No. 69.

Now Winovich, who was injured through much of 2022, is en route to his third team in the league, having been picked up by the Houston Texans.

The #Texans are expected to sign former #Patriots and #Browns pass-rusher Chase Winovich, source said. Nick Caserio had him in New England, of course. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

In Houston, Winovich will rejoin former teammate Nico Collins, who was selected in the third-round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Texans. Winovich was teammates in Cleveland with fellow former Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

