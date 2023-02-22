Former Michigan football standout Taylor Lewan released by Tennessee Titans after 9 years

For the first time in his NFL career, Taylor Lewan is a free agent.

The former Michigan football offensive lineman was released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday with a "failed physical" designation, as part of a series of salary-slashing moves by the team. Tennessee saves approximately $14.8 million against the salary cap with no dead cap penalty by releasing Lewan, who was set to enter the fifth and final year of an $80 million contract.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Lewan was the longest tenured player on the team — he was drafted No. 11 overall in 2014 — having spent his entire career with the Titans.

"I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of," Lewan, 31, posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. "I love you all."

Lewan, whose Pro Bowl trims came in 2016-18, has suffered from injuries and some off-field issues since he signed his extension in 2018; he said on his podcast, "Bussin with the Boys," he felt this decision from the team was imminent.

"In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans — that will happen," Lewan said earlier this month. "I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then I have to go into a situation that I've never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football."

He missed 11 games in 2020 with a torn ACL, was suspended the first four games of 2021 for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy and then missed the final 15 games of 2022 after he tore his ACL in Week 2. In total, he has played in 20 games over the past three seasons.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) celebrates on the sidelines after a win against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.

Lewan played in 50 games and made 48 starts across four seasons in Ann Arbor, where he was a two-time All-American, three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and two-time Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Taylor Lewan released by Tennessee Titans