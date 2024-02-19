Former Michigan football standout gets FBS-level coaching job

In something of dark days in Ann Arbor, there were few bright lights. Among them was Michigan football wide receiver Roy Roundtree.

Roundtree made some clutch catches in his time as a Wolverine and though he didn’t have much of an NFL career — he moonlighted for one year with the Cincinnati Bengals — he has had a rising career in the coaching realm.

Working his way up from Division-II to the Football Championship Subdivision early on, Roundtree coached at Limestone College and Indiana State before demoting himself to become a grad assistant with his alma mater. After two more years in Ann Arbor, Roundtree returned to Division-II to coach wideouts at Grand Valley State for three years before rejoining the FCS for one year with McNeese State.

Now, Roundtree is returning to the Football Bowl Subdivision accepting a Group of Five job with Miami of Ohio as its new wide receivers coach.

Miami (Ohio) is expected to hire Roy Roundtree as its new wide receivers coach, a source tells @247sports. The former Michigan star receiver has been the receivers coach at McNeese State. Previously worked at Grand Valley State and as a GA at Michigan.

It may be baby steps, but Roundtree is certainly moving up the ranks. With a Division-I FBS-level job, Roundtree could find himself making the top-tier in a few short years.

The Redhawks haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2021 but have a few rising pass catchers in its ranks. Given that Miami (Ohio) is known as the cradle of coaching, it may be the perfect place for Roundtree to establish himself at the next level.

