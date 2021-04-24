Former Michigan football signee Xavier Worthy commits to Texas

Former Michigan football signee Xavier Worthy is headed to the Big 12.

The four-star prospect who previously signed with the Wolverines announced Saturday afternoon that he has committed to Texas.

So ends a recruitment filled with plenty of twists and turns.

On April 15, Worthy announced that he had asked for a release from his letter of intent to Michigan, which he signed in December during the early signing period.

"Since graduating (high school), I looked forward to starting my college football career at the University of Michigan," Worthy wrote in a tweet. "However, due to circumstances beyond my control, things did not go as planned — and I have submitted a NLI release request."

Fresno (California) Central East wide receiver Xavier Worthy

Worthy, ranked No. 61 overall and the No. 8 receiver according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, was the third highest-ranked recruit in Michigan's 2021 class. He initially committed to the Wolverines last summer and elected to sign with U-M in December despite a late push from Alabama.

FROM JULY: Ex-Michigan QB Denard Robinson was fast. Xavier Worthy might be faster

Then, Worthy was supposed to enroll for the winter semester after graduating early from Central East High School, but never did. Meanwhile, Giles Jackson (a close friend and fellow California native) entered the transfer portal.

It all culminated in Worthy's decision to part ways with Michigan.

Now, he'll play for the Longhorns, who hired Steve Sarkisian — previously the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator — as their new head coach.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Xavier Worthy, former Michigan football recruit, commits to Texas