Former Michigan football signee selects transfer destination

If you are a signee or commitment to Michigan football that plays along the defensive line who chooses to go elsewhere, apparently there is but one destination.

The Wolverines expected to have some turnover following Jim Harbaugh’s departure for the NFL, especially on the defense given that the entire staff on that side of the ball left, as well, but thus far, only one signee asked for a release from his national letter of intent. On February 11, athlete Jaden Smith, the Charlotte (N.C.) West four-star expected to come to Ann Arbor as an edge rusher, announced his plans to find another school, and it turns out he’s joining a couple other defensive line Smiths.

On Tuesday, Smith announced he’s transferring to Kentucky, joining former Michigan commitments, Jerod and Jacob Smith, who also defected to the Wildcats.

Michigan football had a hard time hanging onto defensive linemen this cycle, with not only those three not making it to campus, but also with Elias Rudolph flipping to Miami (Florida) this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire