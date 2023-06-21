Former Michigan football running back passes away

A former member of the Michigan football family has sadly passed away.

Mister Simpson, a running back from Cincinnati (Ohio) Colerain, who was on the Wolverines team in 2005 and 2006 before transferring back home to Cincinnati, died, according to reports on Twitter.

Rated a three-star running back at the time of his commitment, Simpson redshirted in his first year in Ann Arbor, and got two carries for 11 yards in 2006 per Sports Reference. He also managed two tackles that year. Both of his carries came in Week 2 of the 2006 season against Central Michigan, and he had tackles later in the season against Indiana and in the ‘game of the century’ against Ohio State.

RIP Mister Simpson. You cannot speak of Colerain football without mentioning this guy. A true legend. pic.twitter.com/O0RyDuYpHf — Tevin K. Bradley (@CoachBradOL) June 21, 2023

After transferring to Cincinnati, Simpson never saw meaningful action again, and he reportedly got in legal trouble.

There is no cause of death currently reported. Simpson was 36 years old.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire