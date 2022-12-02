Former Michigan football QB Cade McNamara transferring to Iowa

Former Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara's stay in the NCAA's transfer portal was not a long one, as the starter at the beginning of this season has found a new home, in the Big Ten.

McNamara announced on Twitter that he will be headed to the University of Iowa to continue his football career.

McNamara arrived in 2019, but didn't see playing time until the 2020 season, making his first start vs. Penn State on Nov. 28, 2020. His junior season in Ann Arbor proved to be his best, leading the Michigan Wolverines to a Big Ten title, and the school's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. McNamara threw for over 2,500 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Named a co-captain before the season began, McNamara was in a much-publicized QB battle with J.J. McCarthy, each getting a one-game audition for the job. Following a 56-10 victory over Hawaii, McNamara was replaced as the starter but did see action the following week for the final time vs. UConn, before suffering a knee injury. He later had surgery, ending his 2022 season.

In 22 career games for Michigan, McNamara was 267-for-423 for 3,181 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was named to the All-Big Ten third team last season.

