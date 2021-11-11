Former Michigan football players predict Penn State outcome, final score
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan football is looking to avenge having lost two-straight to Penn State after letting one slip through its fingers in Happy Valley two years ago after a torrid comeback and allowing PSU to secure its first win of the season in the Wolverines’ finale a year ago.
Jim Harbaugh is 3-3 vs. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions and hasn’t won in Happy Valley since 2015. Like that game, this one will be taking place at noon EST.
WolverinesWire reached out to several former Michigan players who shared their thoughts on the game. Here is how they see Saturday’s contest playing out.
List
Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 11
Shea Patterson
“28-17 good guys”
Kwity Paye
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“Imma say 27-17 Michigan”
Wilton Speight
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“31-28 us”
Chase Winovich
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“Michigan 26-9”
Channing Stribling
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“I see I might have to go higher with my scores. 35-21 us.”
Grant Perry
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“28-17 Wolves”
Andrew Robinson
Andrew Robinson makes his collegiate debut, Nov. 2015 at Penn State. Photo: Isaiah Hole
“28-16 Michigan”
Jake Butt
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“33-17 UM”
1
1