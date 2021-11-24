Former Michigan football players predict outcome, final score of Ohio State game
There appears to be a certain amount of confidence going around Schembechler Hall this week, from Cade McNamara saying he’s not concerned about Ohio State’s defense as much as he is executing Michigan’s offense, to Aidan Hutchinson saying the Wolverines will not play scared against the Buckeyes.
But the confidence doesn’t stop within those hallowed halls.
It’s been 10 years since Michigan football beat Ohio State, with the last win coming in 2011. Even still, many former Wolverines are buying in, fully anticipating that the maize and blue will upend the scarlet and grey for the first time in a long time on Saturday.
WolverinesWire polled several former players for their final score predictions. Here is what they expect to see on the scoreboard around 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Wilton Speight
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“48-45 good guys”
Devin Gardner
“Michigan 42, OSU 38”
Kwity Paye
DE Kwity Paye
“41-37 Michigan”
Andrew Robinson (whose brother, Bradley, plays for Ohio State)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“…”
Michael Onwenu
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“31-29 Michigan. They can’t let them get the ball after halftime.”
Grant Perry
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“45-41 Wolves!”
Khalid Hill
Former Michigan FB Khalid Hill. Photo: Isaiah Hole
“27-21 Michigan”
Shea Patterson
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“31-28 good guys”
Channing Stribling
Photo: Isaiah Hole
“Ahhhhhhh lol 35-34 us. . . Actually 30-33 us”
Jake Butt
Photo: Isaiah Hole
”42-31 Mich”
