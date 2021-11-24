Former Michigan football players predict outcome, final score of Ohio State game



There appears to be a certain amount of confidence going around Schembechler Hall this week, from Cade McNamara saying he’s not concerned about Ohio State’s defense as much as he is executing Michigan’s offense, to Aidan Hutchinson saying the Wolverines will not play scared against the Buckeyes.

But the confidence doesn’t stop within those hallowed halls.

It’s been 10 years since Michigan football beat Ohio State, with the last win coming in 2011. Even still, many former Wolverines are buying in, fully anticipating that the maize and blue will upend the scarlet and grey for the first time in a long time on Saturday.

WolverinesWire polled several former players for their final score predictions. Here is what they expect to see on the scoreboard around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Wilton Speight

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“48-45 good guys”

Devin Gardner

“Michigan 42, OSU 38”

Kwity Paye

DE Kwity Paye

“41-37 Michigan”

Andrew Robinson (whose brother, Bradley, plays for Ohio State)

andrew robinson michigan long snapper

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“…”

Michael Onwenu

michael onwenu michigan right guard

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“31-29 Michigan. They can’t let them get the ball after halftime.”

Grant Perry

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“45-41 Wolves!”

Khalid Hill

Former Michigan FB Khalid Hill. Photo: Isaiah Hole

“27-21 Michigan”

Shea Patterson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“31-28 good guys”

Channing Stribling

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“Ahhhhhhh lol 35-34 us. . . Actually 30-33 us”

Jake Butt

Photo: Isaiah Hole

”42-31 Mich”

1

1