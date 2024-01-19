Former Michigan football player joins Big 12 staff as on-field coach

While Michigan football was embarking upon a College Football Playoff run which culminated in a national championship, a former Wolverines standout was out there making moves of his own.

After spending last season as a defensive analyst for the Tulane Green Wave, former Michigan linebacker James Ross III followed head coach Willie Fritz to his new post commanding the Houston Cougars in the new-look Big 12. Though Ross posted weeks ago about Cougars signings on early signing day, indicating that he would likely join the staff, he was officially announced by the program on Friday as the team’s new linebackers coach.

Rounding out the staff. 💪 Welcome to our 2024 defensive and special teams coaches and analysts! pic.twitter.com/Fe1f4embtc — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) January 19, 2024

Ross was a graduate assistant at Michigan from 2018-20, working with the linebackers (including his younger brother, Josh Ross). From there, he took a linebackers coach post with Hope College before joining the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2021 (the year UC made the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama) as the team’s outside linebackers coach. He then joined Fritz’s Green Wave staff as a senior defensive analyst.

