Former Michigan football linebacker announced as position coach of CFP team

Several former Michigan football players have stormed the coaching world, especially in Ann Arbor, where the Wolverines have multiple coaches who once wore the winged helmet.

But other teams have also taken to hiring former Wolverines to coach, as well.

One such former player was recently elevated to defensive coordinator at Hope College, but he’s making a big move up, as a program that was in College Football Playoff is hiring him to be a position coach. James Ross, the former Michigan linebacker and older brother to Josh Ross, was announced on Wednesday as the new outside linebackers coach at Cincinnati after his successful stint at Hope College.

Welcome Coach @jross_iii‼️ James Ross comes to Cincinnati from Hope College where he served as linebackers coach in 2021, and had recently been promoted to defensive coordinator. 🔗: https://t.co/Leu0Q3HOjn#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/wqQm3N5Stk — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) April 6, 2022

Ross got his start coaching with the San Diego Chargers before coming back to Ann Arbor and working as a grad assistant. He got his next gig — Hope College — after returning to his alma mater.

Of course, now, Ross will be working under a former Buckeye in Luke Fickell.