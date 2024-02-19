Former Michigan football LB selects new transfer school

Michigan football has managed to keep much of its roster intact with all of the coaching moves this offseason, but it still had some departures. Wolverines fans certainly are reeling from safety Keon Saab’s decision to transfer, while others have gone somewhat under the radar.

Most fans of the maize and blue likely don’t know the name Jerome Nichols, but the four-year linebacker who walked on in Ann Arbor had a handful of special teams snaps over his Michigan tenure, but he decided to try his hand elsewhere, despite being a Michigan native.

On Sunday, Nichols chose his next school of choice, committing to Florida A&M.

In four years, Nichols only managed to see the field in two games, notching 11 snaps total. In his seven snaps in 2023, the inside linebacker managed two tackles — both on special teams — against Indiana.

The Belleville, Michigan native will get a fresh start and chance to prove himself at an HBCU.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire