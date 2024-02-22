Former Michigan football LB coach Chris Partridge gets an NFL job

Last year around this time, a favored son returned home, but not even a year later, unceremoniously, he was gone.

After departing Michigan football for Ole Miss following the 2019 season, Chris Partridge had something of a rumspringa in Oxford before returning to Ann Arbor in 2023. However, Partridge was a casualty of the NCAA investigation into Connor Stalions. With a potential show cause coming from the governing body of college football, Partridge is now NFL-bound.

Though you’d think that Partridge would be following Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers, he’s instead taking a job with Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks as outside linebackers coach.

Fired Michigan assistant Chris Partridge reappears in Seattle, on Mike Macdonald’s staff. https://t.co/qGdPab71U9 — Aaron McMann | MLive.com (@AaronMcMann) February 22, 2024

Originally coming to Michigan football in 2015 as a recruiting assistant from Paramus (N.J.) Catholic, Partridge was elevated to linebackers coach in 2016. He switched over to coach safeties in 2018 before joining the Rebels as co-defensive coordinator with DJ Durkin. He was elevated to defensive coordinator before the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire