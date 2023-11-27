Former Michigan football LB coach Chris Partridge issues statement

Out of deep respect and consideration for the young men of Team 144, I waited to issue this statement to avoid additional distractions to the Team as they achieved their goal of defeating Ohio State and completing an undefeated regular season.

Unfortunately, the manner in which the termination of my employment and my role as a Coach at Michigan has been reported is inaccurate and has resulted in people speculating and making assumptions about my knowledge of, and connection to, the sign-stealing allegations within the football program. I want to be clear: I had no knowledge whatsoever of any in-person or illegal scouting, or illegal sign stealing. Additionally, at no point did I destroy any evidence related to an ongoing investigation.

As explained to me by Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel in person on the morning of November 17, 2023, and as set forth in my termination letter of the same date, signed by Doug Gnodtke, Michigan Athletics Chief of Staff, I was terminated because of a failure “to abide by the University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan Football Program.”

I take pride in being a trusted mentor to the athletes that I coach. One of my core values is to be a source of support, through thick and thin, for each and every student-athlete that I am responsible for. I have never wavered from that responsibility. While I am extremely disappointed by the University’s decision to terminate my employment, their decision does not change my continued love and support of Coach Jim Harbaugh, the coaches and the players of Team 144 as they continue on their quest for a National Championship!