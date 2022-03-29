Former Michigan football jack-of-all-trades is on the move

For the third time in his NFL career, Jabrill Peppers is on the move.

The former Wolverines standout, who came to Ann Arbor as a five-star recruit, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft before making his way back home to New Jersey to play for the New York Giants.

Now, according to reports, he’s moving further East.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Peppers has signed a one-year deal that will see him trying his hand playing under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Peppers joins the Pats while fellow former Wolverines star Chase Winovich departs, as he was traded this offseason to the Cleveland Browns.

Former Giants’ safety Jabrill Peppers reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, per @MikeReiss and me. Peppers tore his ACL last season and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

In Foxborough, Peppers will join up with other former Wolverines in Michael Onwenu, Josh Uche, and Cam McGrone.