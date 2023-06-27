Former Michigan football five-star QB passes away

He was only in Ann Arbor for a year, but he was once considered the future of the program.

In 2007, he was thrust into action as a true freshman with incumbent starter Chad Henne struggling with injuries and the Wolverines struggling overall.

At least, they had a phenom to turn to.

They had Ryan Mallett to turn to.

Mallett was a former five-star quarterback who was ranked fifth overall in the 2007 recruiting class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his rapid ascent, Mallett’s tenure was short-lived. Lloyd Carr retired, and Michigan changed course by bringing in spread offense guru Rich Rodriguez. That philosophy did not fit Mallett’s skill set, prompting the Texarkana (Arkansas) resident to transfer. He returned home to finish his career with Arkansas.

According to reports, Mallett died on Tuesday at the age of 35. Reports indicate he drowned while visiting Florida.

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett has passed away🙏https://t.co/zXp12ZHacw pic.twitter.com/LVWYKqIqVq — On3 (@On3sports) June 27, 2023

Mallett was the football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas after a playing stint in the NFL. White Hall is located about 30 miles south of Little Rock.

Advertisement

More Football!

LOOK: 2024 4-star CB shows Michigan love on Twitter with video CBS Sports: Where Michigan football's schedule ranks in the Big Ten Michigan football adding a 'Beat Georgia' period in practice

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire