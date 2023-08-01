Former Michigan football EDGE finds new NFL home

Once a hot commodity in the NFL, Taco Charlton hasn’t had quite the career he had expected.

Selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Charlton battled injuries and never quite lived up to the potential he flashed in his senior season with Michigan football, when he had 10 sacks. Charlton has bounced around, having seen time with the Miami Dolphins before becoming a role player with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s also played for the Steelers and Bears while also seeing time on the Saints and Jaguars practice squads.

Now Charlton is getting a new opportunity. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, he’ll be joining several former Wolverines in San Francisco, as the 49ers are picking him up as a free agent on a one-year deal.

49ers today have signed former Cowboys’ first-round pick, DL Taco Charlton, to a one-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2023

In San Francisco, Charlton will join cornerback Ambry Thomas, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, and kicker Jake Moody, who all came aboard to the Bay Area via the NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire