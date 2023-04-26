Former Michigan football EDGE has re-entered the transfer portal

With the mass exodus in Boulder, it’s further evidence that the grass isn’t always greener.

In his first offseason as the Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders brought in an eye-opening amount of transfers, but following the Buffs’ jam-packed spring game, Coach Prime has seen about a quarter of his team depart, many via the same transfer portal from whence they came.

Such is the case for a former Wolverine. The past two seasons, Taylor Upshaw got the opportunity to start at the beginning of the year only to find himself usurped by the end. Still, he was quite the productive player, especially in 2022. His interception against rival Ohio State was the final nail in the coffin for the Buckeyes.

Upshaw transferred to Colorado this offseason, but appears to already have had enough of Boulder, as he’s back into the transfer portal, but one semester into his tenure there.

Colorado EDGE Taylor Upshaw has re-entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz. He transferred to the Buffs in January after playing with Michigan in the College Football Playoffs👀 https://t.co/Rib0iQqKJN pic.twitter.com/iXbMkpiudx — On3 (@On3sports) April 26, 2023

It will be interesting to see where Upshaw lands. He certainly has a lot of upside and should be a starter at a vast majority of schools who could use more edge rushing talent.

