Former Michigan football DT Mazi Smith goes full beast mode

When football players do the bench press in preparation for the NFL combine, they’re working 225 pounds on the barbell, as that’s what they’ll lift in front of NFL scouts. Former Michigan football defensive tackle Mazi Smith set the bar for defensive tackles by putting up 34 reps at the combine back in February.

Some players are just anomalies when it comes to strength. And Smith is apparently one of those.

As reported by a Twitter account, showing footage of Smith working out on a specialty machine while still with the Wolverines, he goes far beyond what most players can do. Smith reportedly warms up by doing 22 reps of 325 pounds on the barbell before putting 800 pounds on another machine.

Mazi Smith is built DIFFERENT in the weight room. To start, Smith does 22 reps on the bench press, but with 325 pounds instead of 225. Smith’s max bench press is 550 pounds. Aaron Donald does 500. The Michigan football team even had to call the manufacturers of this machine… pic.twitter.com/3CVaqF5uyw — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 29, 2023

If Dallas Cowboys fans were wondering why Mazi Smith was a first-round selection, given his strength in the middle of the defense, they’re bound to find out sooner than later.

