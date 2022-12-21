Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination

It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career.

After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.

He opted to transfer, and on Tuesday night, Rooks announced he’ll be continuing his career at Boston College.

Originally a four-star from the state of New Jersey, it appeared that he wanted to move closer to home. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Eagles.

Rooks is one of four former Michigan players who have opted to transfer — the others being QB Cade McNamara, TE Erick All, and QB Alan Bowman. McNamara and All ended up at Iowa, while Bowman intends to remain with the team until after its College Football Playoff run.

