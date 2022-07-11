Former Michigan football, Detroit Lions coach Gary Moeller dies at age 81

In this article:

Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller, who later served as interim coach with the Detroit Lions, died on Monday at the age of 81.

More on this story to come on freep.com.

