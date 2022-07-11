Former Michigan football, Detroit Lions coach Gary Moeller dies at age 81

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan Wolverines
    Michigan Wolverines
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gary Moeller
    American football player and coach

Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller, who later served as interim coach with the Detroit Lions, died on Monday at the age of 81.

More on this story to come on freep.com.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former Michigan football, Detroit Lions coach Gary Moeller dies

Recommended Stories