Former Michigan football defensive coordinator to become NFL head coach

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
It’s been an incredible upward trajectory for Mike Macdonald.

Michigan football hired Macdonald in 2021 away from the Baltimore Ravens, on the suggestion of head coach John Harbaugh, to be the Wolverines’ new defensive coordinator. It was such a rousing success that Harbaugh stole Macdonald back from his brother, Jim, to be the Ravens’ next defensive coordinator.

He stayed in Baltimore for two years coordinating the defense, but now he’s rising to the grand prize: becoming a head coach of his own.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mike Macdonald will be the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, replacing former Jim Harbaugh nemesis Pete Carroll at the position.

Macdonald will be reunited with one former Wolverine he coached, with Mike Morris on the defensive side. He’ll also inherit Devin Bush, Olu Oluwatimi, and Bryan Mone, none of whom he coached directly, but also come from the maize and blue side.

At 36 years old, Macdonald will be the youngest coach in the NFL.

