Former Michigan football defensive coordinator to become NFL head coach

It’s been an incredible upward trajectory for Mike Macdonald.

Michigan football hired Macdonald in 2021 away from the Baltimore Ravens, on the suggestion of head coach John Harbaugh, to be the Wolverines’ new defensive coordinator. It was such a rousing success that Harbaugh stole Macdonald back from his brother, Jim, to be the Ravens’ next defensive coordinator.

He stayed in Baltimore for two years coordinating the defense, but now he’s rising to the grand prize: becoming a head coach of his own.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mike Macdonald will be the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, replacing former Jim Harbaugh nemesis Pete Carroll at the position.

A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man. At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach. pic.twitter.com/uZ3vbXTS4n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

Macdonald will be reunited with one former Wolverine he coached, with Mike Morris on the defensive side. He’ll also inherit Devin Bush, Olu Oluwatimi, and Bryan Mone, none of whom he coached directly, but also come from the maize and blue side.

At 36 years old, Macdonald will be the youngest coach in the NFL.

