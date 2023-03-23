Former Michigan football DB signs a one-year deal with a new NFL franchise

David Long played three seasons with Michigan from 2016-2018 before entering the NFL draft in 2019. The former California native was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree while playing for the maize and blue.

Long slipped a little lower than expected in the 2019 draft and was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams. He played there for four seasons and during that span, he totaled 78 tackles and one interception. Out of the 52 games he played with the Rams, he started in 10 games.

But the Rams opted to let Long walk this offseason and he was scooped up as a free agent.

Jordan Schultz reported that the Las Vegas Raiders signed the former Michigan Wolverine on a one-year deal.

Breaking: FA CB David Long Jr. is signing a 1-year deal with the #Raiders, source tells @theScore Only 25 years old, Long had 21 tackles and 1 PBU during his four starts with the #Rams last season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 22, 2023

There is optimism Long can fight for a starting spot for the new-look Raiders team. Long has the capability to play the slot and has a chance to start the season as the starting nickel man for Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire