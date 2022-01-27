Former Michigan football DB Sammy Faustin enters transfer portal

Sammy Faustin didn't play a snap this past season after medical reasons prompted him to step away from Michigan football.

Now the fourth-year defensive back has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Faustin, once a three-star recruit in the 2018 signing class, was not on the roster when preseason practices began in August.

He appeared in nine games during his Michigan career and was deployed almost exclusively on special teams, playing 91% of his snaps with those units. In 2020, the Naples, Florida, native was moved from safety to cornerback. But he never became a regular contributor thereafter.

Faustin, who will be a graduate student, is the seventh scholarship player on Michigan's roster to enter the portal since Jan. 3.

