Former Michigan football DB re-enters transfer portal

As Jason Lee famously mused in the movie Mallrats, ‘That kid is back on the escalator again!’ Such appears to be the case for a former Michigan football defensive back.

After garnering tons of hype last spring, prior to the spring game, Amorion Walker was described as ‘a unicorn’ in his physical ability to play cornerback. Walker had switched over from being a wide receiver, and the Michigan coaching staff at the time salivated over his potential. However, after Walker got burned repeatedly by walk-on wide receiver Peyton O’Leary in the 2023 spring game, the Wolverines sought another corner in the portal to pair with Will Johnson.

Walker languished on the depth chart before ultimately choosing to transfer to Ole Miss. That pairing lasted a semester as Walker is reportedly re-entering the transfer portal.

Ole Miss cornerback Amorion Walker, who transferred to the Rebels from Michigan earlier this year, is expected to re-enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports. The 6-foot-3 Louisiana native, who has been on @brucefeldmancfb’s Freaks List, originally signed with… pic.twitter.com/WAmkTXelTW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2024

The transfer portal will remain open this spring until May 1, so there will certainly be more movement across college football. In addition to those Michigan lost earlier in the portal, the Wolverines lost three prominent young players, including one projected starter in cornerback DJ Waller — the player who was anticipated to soften the blow of Walker’s departure.

Oddly enough, the favorite to land Walker is none other than — Michigan football, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Ole Miss cornerback Amorion Walker is expected to re-enter the transfer portal, a source tells @On3sports. @mzenitz first. He transferred from Michigan earlier this offseason. The Wolverines are expected to be the team to watch. https://t.co/MCvxIgQyiG pic.twitter.com/xZ2DCk0vLB — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 26, 2024

