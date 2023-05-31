Former Michigan football cornerback Vincent Gray finds a new NFL home

Vincent Gray was a four-year letterman for the Michigan Wolverines from 2018-2021. When Gray opted to enter the 2022 NFL draft, there was optimism he was going to be a mid-to-late draft pick.

But Gray went undrafted and he was quickly scooped up by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. Gray spent the entire season on the Saints practice squad.

The Saints waived Gray this offseason and now the former Wolverine has found a new home. The Los Angeles Rams, who are in need of cornerback depth, have signed Gray.

Gray will have some work to do in order to make the team, but the Rams are a good landing spot for the young corner.

Welcome to LA, Vincent Gray! 🙌 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 22, 2023

During his four-year career in Ann Arbor, Gray played in 35 games with 21 starts at corner, and he was an All-Big Ten player. Gray totaled 91 career tackles, one sack, and 15 pass deflections with the Wolverines.

