Former Michigan football corner Lavert Hill earns All-XFL

It may not be the NFL, but earning big-time honors in any league is great news. And former Michigan football standout cornerback, Lavert Hill, got that news on Monday.

Hill was awareded by being named to the All-XFL team on Monday. Hill played the season with the St. Louis Battlehawks — who went 7-3 this season — and Hill recorded 25 tackles and two interceptions during the 10 games played.

The former Wolverine played with the maize and blue from 2016-2019. He came to Michigan as a four-star recruit and was a four-year letterman at Michigan. Hill went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, but was scooped up by the Kansas City Chiefs as an UDFA. He had short practice squad stints with a few NFL teams before landing with the Battlehawks.

🏆 ALL-XFL DEFENSE 🏆 Lavert Hill: lockdown defender. 🔹 25 TKL

🔹 12 SOLO

🔹 13 AST

🔹 2 INT pic.twitter.com/CUY7bixnp2 — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) May 8, 2023

During his Michigan playing days, Hill was a third-team All-American his junior year and was a Jim Thorpe Award simifinalist that same season. Hill started 38 games for the Wolverines during his career, and was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree.

Hopefully Hill did enough in the XFL to get another shot in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire