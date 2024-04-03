Former Michigan football coach joins Ohio State staff

It’s wrong when Michigan football does it, but it’s fine when Ohio State does it (probably).

Sherrone Moore sent a shot over the bow by hiring running backs coach Tony Alford away from his rival Buckeyes, causing something of an uproar among those who bleed scarlet and gray. Ensuing was all kinds of talk of a lack of loyalty while Alford was called a ‘Benedict Arnold’ and similar. Nevermind that OSU did the same thing in 2019 when it hired Greg Mattison and Al Washington away from Michigan — which then was fine and fair.

Now Ohio State is bringing in another former Wolverines coach aboard with Jim Harbaugh’s first offensive coordinator in Ann Arbor, Tim Drevno, joining as an analyst.

Ohio State has hired longtime offensive line coach Tim Drevno as part of its support staff, the school confirmed Wednesday. Drevno, who will be a quality control coach for the Buckeyes, worked with Chip Kelly for the past three seasons at UCLA. He was let go last month by DeShaun Foster, who took over for the Bruins when Kelly left to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

The ironic part here? Drevno’s primary duties, despite the offensive coordinator title, was to coach the offensive line. Michigan’s eventual offensive coordinator and offensive line coach was none other than Sherrone Moore (though former OSU OL coach Ed Warinner served in between).

While there was no overlap between Drevno and Moore (Drevno departed in 2018, the same year Moore arrived as the tight ends coach), the former was a longtime Jim Harbaugh disciple, coaching with him at Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers before joining him in Ann Arbor. Certainly, as the battle of words wages between Harbaugh and Ryan Day, this is more of a shot over the bow of Harbaugh than it is Michigan football.

Drevno has spent the past few years at UCLA with Chip Kelly, who is now the offensive coordinator in Columbus — thus making sense of the move.

