Former Michigan football CB gets new NFL opportunity

Football fans in the state of Ohio cannot be pleased.

The Cleveland Browns have been snatching up former Michigan football players this offseason, to go along with former draft pick wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Chase Winovich came aboard after spending the first few years of his career with the New England Patriots. Then the Browns tried out and subsequently signed former Wolverine receiver Daylen Baldwin — who was a transfer from Jackson State this past year. Now another is on the move to the city on Lake Erie.

The Browns announced on Friday that they’re snatching up former Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill, the star defensive back who went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, but spent his career thus far on various practice squads.

We have signed CB Lavert Hill and waived CB Reggie Robinson II with an injury designation — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 5, 2022

Hill signed with the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after the NFL draft before going ultimately being on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in 2020, then the San Francisco 49ers the past year.

With Hill’s signing, he’ll get another opportunity — much like fellow former Michigan corner Channing Stribling — to make an NFL active roster.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire