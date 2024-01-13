Former Michigan football CB finds yet another new school via transfer portal

It’s been something of a circuitous route for former Belleville (Mich.) cornerback Andre Seldon — and a long one.

Once in the 2019 class, Seldon was the first commitment for the Wolverines that cycle, having pledged all the way back in the summer of 2018. However, it didn’t work out for Seldon in Ann Arbor and he transferred to New Mexico State.

But the local product is on the move again, having entered the transfer portal. Entering his sixth year, Seldon will be transferring to a familiar foe, having announced his commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs — his third school in six years.

Of course, Seldon was not on that Michigan football team that played TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve in 2022. But after a few years in the Group of Five, Seldon is headed back to the Power Five, now playing in the pass-happy Big 12.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire