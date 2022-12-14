Former Michigan football captain Erick All transferring to Iowa, joining Cade McNamara

Two of Michigan football's four captains entering the 2022 season will be playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023.

Tight end Erick All announced Wednesday on social media he will head to Iowa City to continue his college football career. He will join fellow former Michigan captain and quarterback Cade McNamara, who committed to the Hawkeyes last week.

The two have experienced success together, with their career highlights coming in Michigan's 2021 Big Ten championship season.

The duo combined for perhaps the most important play of that season, when All caught the game-winning touchdown pass at Penn State; a 47-yard drag route with 3:29 to play in the game in Happy Valley to help the Wolverines survive the Nittany Lions and preserve their chances at a Big Ten title.

Erick All, left, celebrates with Mike Sainristil after scoring the winning touchdown against Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania.

All had a career year in 2021, catching 38 passes for 437 yards (11.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He caught a career-high 10 passes for 98 yards that year in the Wolverines' lone regular season loss, 37-33, to rival Michigan State in East Lansing. McNamara also had a career day statistically on that October afternoon, throwing for 383 yards, his only game with more than 300 passing yards.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end was an All Big-Ten honorable mention.

Michigan tight end Erick All catches a pass against the Hawaii during the first half on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

All put some feelers out to the NFL following his junior season before opting to come back for his senior year. However the tight end was never completely healthy. He tried to battle through nagging back problems (that stemmed from the 2021 season) and was never fully himself in 2022.

He caught one pass in each of the first three non-conference games for a total of 36 yards before he was shut down for the year.

On Oct. 21, All posted on social media that he went through a 'life-changing' surgery. He had been seen on the sideline for a number of games before and after the surgery, most recently UM's 45-23 victory over OSU in Columbus.

The writing for All's departure was on the wall when he took to social media a week ago with a somewhat cryptic message.

"Wolverine nation Love you guys but it's time for me to move on. I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected. 1/2," All began. "Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what's best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue 2/2."

Michigan didn't have any drop off in production in the tight end position this season with Luke Schoonmaker, Colston Loveland, Max Bredeson and Luke Honigford all elevating their roles.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Michigan football captain Erick All transferring to Iowa