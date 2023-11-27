Former Michigan football assistant Chris Partridge denies involvement in sign-stealing scheme

Former Michigan football linebackers coach Chris Partridge, who was fired by the university Nov. 17 for allegedly interfering with the investigation into the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal, released a statement online on social media denying any involvement or knowledge with the sign-stealing scheme.

"Unfortunately, the manner in which the termination of my employment and role as a coach at the University of Michigan has been reported is inaccurate and has resulted in people speculating and making assumptions about my knowledge of, and connection to, the sign-stealing allegations within the football team," Partridge said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I want to be clear: I had no knowledge whatsoever of any in-person or illegal scouting or illegal sign stealing. Additionally, at no point did I destroy any evidence related to an ongoing investigation."

Shortly after he was fired, Yahoo Sports reported that Partridge "allegedly participated in the destruction of evidence on a computer after the scandal broke," though that report did not claim he had prior knowledge of Connor Stalions' advanced scouting.

Partridge went on to say that his firing was because of a failure "to abide by the University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan Football program."

Michigan released a statement shortly after he was fired, saying the decision was made to preserve the integrity of the NCAA investigation.

"From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation," associate athletic director Kurt Svoboda said in a message on Nov. 17 after Partridge was fired. "Although the Big Ten has closed its investigation, we are continuing to cooperate with the NCAA as it moves forward with its ongoing investigation. Consistent with our commitment to integrity, we will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain.

Partridge did not provide details on who those conversations were with and what exactly they were about, but he said that he waited to release this statement to avoid distracting Michigan players before the Ohio State game.

Partridge is the second U-M staffer to leave the team this season after Stalions resigned Nov. 3 following evidence he was the mastermind behind the illegal sign-stealing scheme.

Partridge was in his fifth season as a member of U-M's coaching staff over two stints. He was brought back Feb. 8 to begin his second tenure with the Wolverines when he was hired to be an analyst. Shortly after, U-M parted ways with then-linebackers coach George Helow and moved Partridge to the position. Partridge previously served as the team's special teams coordinator for four seasons (2016-19), before he became defensive coordinator at Ole Miss for three seasons (2020-22).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Chris Partridge shares why Michigan football fired him this month