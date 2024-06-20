Former Michigan football 4-star WR expected to transfer to D-II school

Big things were expected when 2023 Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver Karmello English made an early signing day commitment to Michigan football. And English managed to see some early playing time with 68 snaps in six of the first seven games.

But English never saw the field again while wearing a winged helmet, and he ended up entering the transfer portal once the season was finished.

Despite being rated No. 189 overall per the 247Sports Composite, English didn’t get scooped up by a team-in-waiting. But, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, it appears that he has found a landing spot, expected to commit to West Georgia.

The current expectation is that ex-Michigan wide receiver Karmello English is going to transfer to West Georgia, a source tells @247sports. The Alabama native was a Class of 2023 top-200 overall recruit. Had a TD catch for Michigan vs. Indiana last year.https://t.co/xQht0Gaf7t pic.twitter.com/7Hg8WjQJ1i — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 20, 2024

The Wolves are a Division II program as of current, but on July 1, they will move to Division I in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

English did burn his redshirt last year and will have three years of eligibility remaining, barring some kind of exemption.

Without English, the Wolverines brought back Amorion Walker, who had converted to cornerback and then transferred to Ole Miss, into the WR room, and they also reeled in C.J. Charleston who played at Youngstown State last year.

