Former Michigan basketball signee Christian Anderson Jr. commits to new school

It was a long commitment that never quite paid off, and now Michigan basketball will have to see a former signee wear a different color uniform.

2024 Atlanta (Ga.) Mount Of Wilson four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr. committed to the Wolverines all the way back in Oct. 2021 and even signed with the maize and blue. However, after the post-season ouster of head coach Juwan Howard, the coach that Anderson committed to, and the eventual hiring of Dusty May, Anderson asked for a release from his national letter of intent so he could commit elsewhere.

On Monday, he finally made his decision known, pledging to Texas Tech as his new school of choice.

NEWS: 2024 four-star PG Christian Anderson, a former Michigan signee, has committed to Texas Tech, his father tells @On3Recruits. https://t.co/GDRh5l6ul6 pic.twitter.com/VZJSdvzfJl — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 20, 2024

Dusty May already has been active when it’s come to filling replacements for the departed on the roster. Though the Wolverines have one open roster spot at the moment, May brought in a bevy of guards via the transfer portal, including Tre Donaldson, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Rubin Jones.

