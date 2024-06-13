Former Michigan basketball player psyched for newly announced matchup

The Michigan basketball 2024-25 schedule continues to get filled out with the latest announcement that a Big 12 team that the football team recently saw set to come to Ann Arbor for a home-and-home matchup.

The Wolverines football team didn’t have a good time when they saw TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The maize and blue were expected to be heavy favorites in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, but after some big mistakes throughout the game, Michigan found itself needing to be in comeback mode before ultimately losing by six.

Now the Horned Frogs are coming to Ann Arbor, but on the hardwood. Michigan basketball announced a home-and-home starting with a Nov. 15 matchup this year at Crisler Center.

A little more schedule news. The Wolverines have set up a home-and-home series with @TCUBasketball The first game will be in A2 (Nov. 15) followed by a return game in Fort Worth, Texas, next season Get season ticket info | https://t.co/0WlYO73nB3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WDDTr3zOgP — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 13, 2024

And one former Wolverine is psyched about the matchup.

Frankie Collins surprisingly departed the program following his freshman season when he transferred to Arizona State. But after playing for a year in Tempe, Collins ended up transferring to TCU.

And once he found out about the matchup, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express excitement about coming back to his once home.

WOAHHH, Heard we sliding to Michigan 👀 — frankie💕 (@Frankiecollins0) June 13, 2024

One last game where it all started …. I LOVE IT 😁 https://t.co/kGwpA5p3Bf — frankie💕 (@Frankiecollins0) June 13, 2024

Michigan also plays Arkansas, Wake Forest, and Oklahoma in the upcoming nonconference slate in Dusty May’s first season leading the Wolverines.

