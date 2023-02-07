Former Michigan basketball, Flint Northern star Demetrius Calip dies at age 53

Former Michigan basketball guard Demetrius Calip, who played a role on the 1989 national championship team, has died, the program confirmed on Monday. He was 53 years old.

The former Flint Northern star played four seasons at U-M, starring as a senior when he averaged a team-leading 20.5 points per game. Calip scored 28 in his final college game, a loss to Colorado in the 1991 NIT. He played just seven games in the 1991-92 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Calip was a second-team all-state selection out of Northern in 1987 when he signed with U-M. In his sophomore season, he played in 30 of 37 games in the 1988-89 season in which Michigan, led by interim coach Steve Fisher and the tournament's Most Outstanding Player Glen Rice, won the national title.

In that tournament run, Calip scored nine point in the first-round win over Xavier in Atlanta and another six points in the regional final win over Virginia in Lexington, Kentucky.

After his NBA career, Calip moved on to cinema, landing small roles in a pair of basketball movies, "Blue Chips" in 1994 and "Eddie" in 1996.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former Michigan basketball guard Demetrius Calip dead at age 53