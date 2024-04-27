Former Michigan basketball coach lands NBA job

Former Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is joining the Brooklyn Nets’ staff as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michigan fired the program legend after an 8-24 (3-17 Big Ten) 2023-24 season. He took the Wolverines to the Elite Eight in 2021 in only his second season on the job. But things had gotten progressively worse on the court as the years progressed.

Howard’s five-year Michigan tenure finishes with an 87-72 overall record and two NCAA Tournament appearances. It also included a fight in the postgame handshake line with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, plus several other off-the-field altercations including with long-time strength coach Jon Sanderson.

Michigan, meanwhile, moves into 2024-25 with former FAU head coach Dusty May at the helm.

ESPN Sources: Juwan Howard has agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach. Howard spent six NBA seasons as a Heat assistant before returning to Michigan for five years as head coach. Howard arrives as part of Jordi Fernandez’s first staff. pic.twitter.com/RMjNVgpiel — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 26, 2024

The opportunity with the Nets is a golden one for Howard as he looks to continue his coaching career.

