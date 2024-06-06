Former Michigan basketball assistant Saddi Washington joins rival MSU

There’s been a lot of rivalry switching these days with the University of Michigan seeming to be the bigger benefactor of late. But a new hire is going the other way.

In football, Michigan got running backs coach Tony Alford from Ohio State and safety Jaden Mangham from MSU. Linebacker Joey Velazquez ended up joining the Buckeyes. In basketball, the Wolverines got guard Roddy Gayle Jr. from OSU. But one former assistant from the basketball team is heading to the other rivalry.

On Thursday, Michigan State announced that Tom Izzo is hiring former Wolverines assistant Saddi Washington to be an assistant for the Spartans.

“I’m very excited to welcome Saddi to our staff and to bring him back home to the Lansing area,” Izzo said. “I’ve known him since he was in junior high school, where he had Doug Herner as a teacher and I’ve had a great relationship with him and his family for a long, long time. Obviously, he’s got some deep ties at Michigan State as his parents and his brother are all alums and his father, Stan, was one of the greats of our program.

“Saddi is not only a real and genuine person, but he’s an incredible coach who has had a great career working for some great people, from my good friend Greg Kampe at Oakland and to his last eight years at Michigan, under both John Beilein and Juwan Howard. He’s an outstanding teacher with a great basketball IQ and has been recognized as a great recruiter, in and out of Michigan.

“We’re excited to welcome Saddi back home and to have his wife, Channon, and their two kids, Sidney and Caleb, as part of the Spartan Family.”

Washington was a longtime assistant under former head coach John Beilein and was retained by Juwan Howard when he took over. However, new head coach Dusty May cleaned house after his hire in order to implement his vision for the maize and blue.

