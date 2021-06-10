Former Miami Dolphin set to make professional lacrosse debut

What a ride former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Hogan has been on for the last decade. Hogan, who was a member of the Dolphins’ offseason roster for parts of 2011 and 2012 and served as one of the stars of Miami’s most recent appearance on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series, was a three-year lacrosse player at Penn State University during his college days before spending one year at Monmouth playing wide receiver.

That brief appearance led to several opportunities in the NFL before he finally got his big break — he logged 10 receptions in 16 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and peaked as a member of the New England Patriots in 2016 (38 receptions for 680 yards and 4 touchdowns). Along the way, Hogan collected two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and managed to find playing time as recently as last year as a member of the New York Jets.

And while Hogan’s professional football career may well be over, the former Dolphin isn’t done with his pro sports career just yet.

Hogan will be suiting up as a member of the Cannon’s Lacrosse Club and returning to his roots as an athlete:

From former Super Bowl champ to the @PLLCannons, with his debut coming Saturday at 12 pm on NBC. pic.twitter.com/6NcxQoTAMi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2021

Hogan’s NFL story was incredible to see materialize over the years, but now to see him extend his career in sports by switching to lacrosse after a decade of opportunities in the NFL is quite the feat. And if you’re looking for something to do this Saturday, Hogan’s pro lacrosse debut will be televised on NBC at 12PM noon.