Former Miami cornerback Chris Graves Jr. commits to Ole Miss

Jul. 31—OXFORD — Former Miami cornerback Chris Graves Jr. — a four-star member of the 2022 class — committed to Ole Miss Sunday, he announced on social media.

Graves redshirted his lone season with the Hurricanes and has four years of eligibility remaining. The Fort Myers, Florida native entered the transfer portal on July 19 and is immediately eligible to play. He did not record any statistics in 2022.

Graves, listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, had an offer from Ole Miss coming out of high school in addition to offers from Penn State, South Carolina and others. He recorded two interceptions with five passes defended as a senior at Bishop Verot High in 2021 and also led the team with 35 catches for 583 yards and six touchdowns.

The commitment of Graves adds depth to a cornerback room that already added talent through the transfer portal in the offseason. In addition to returning top cornerback Deantre Prince, the Rebels also brought in Georgia Tech's Zamari Walton and North Texas' Deshawn Gaddie Jr. Ole Miss also added four-star cornerback A.J. Brown in its 2023 high school recruiting class.

Davison Igbinosun and Miles Battle, who saw the bulk of the playing time at cornerback last season with Prince, transferred to Ohio State and Utah in the offseason, respectively.

Ole Miss starts fall camp this week and opens its season on Sept. 2 against Mercer at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

