Former Miami commit trending toward Nebraska

A former Miami commit appears to be trending toward the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Vincent Shavers is a three-star linebacker out of Miami Gardens, Florida.

Shavers had been committed to the Hurricanes since May 19 but took a trip to Nebraska over the weekend. His father, Vincent Shavers Sr., tweeted about his son’s excitement over his time in Lincoln.

“I like to thank Coach Rhule and his amazing staff for the hospitality they showed me and my family on the OV. It was beyond more than I expected. The wait is over. LETS GO BIG RED!!!!”

CaneSport’s Stephen Wagner said that Shavers showed a considerable improvement in his ability during the 2023 season.

“Shavers is faster, stronger, more physical and has a much more thorough understanding of his defensive responsibilities after spending the 2023 calendar year under the tutelage of Central head coach Jube Joseph.”

The linebacker will make his official announcement at his signing ceremony on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. CT.

I like to thank Coach Rhule and his amazing staff for the hospitality they showed me and my family on the OV it was beyond more than I expected. The wait is over. LETS GO BIG RED!!!! pic.twitter.com/K5CEPwxk3B — Vincent Shavers Sr (@VinceShay1) December 18, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire