Former New Mexico State DL Dion Wilson Jr. will reportedly visit Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has continued to field offer after offer this month, already landing seven players through the transfer portal, but still needs to fill depth spots at multiple positions, including on the defensive line.

The feeling is reportedly mutual after offering former New Mexico State defensive lineman Dion Wilson Jr. last week. According to Syracuse writer Mike McAllister, Wilson is set to visit College Station on January 6-7 in combination with scheduled visits to Rutgers and Syracuse.

After New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill announced that he would not return to the program in 2024, a bevy of players have entered the portal, including cornerback Adrien Seldon, who also plans to visit Texas A&M sooner than later.

In 14 games during the 2023 season, Wilson recorded 31 tackles (18 solo tackles), 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Standing at 6’5″ and 300 pounds, Wilson’s 2022 season with Arizona was very similar, accumulating 19 tackles (7 solo tackles), one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection during his sophomore season.

With both Walter Nolen (transferred to Ole Miss) and Isaiah Raikes leaving the program, gaining a versatile run-stopper with pass-rush potential is sorely needed to pair with incoming sophomore defensive linemen David Hicks and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy in 2024.

