Former Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy signs minor league deal with Angels
Daniel Murphy is getting another shot, signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
The former Mets second baseman and postseason hero had been playing with the Long Island Ducks, where he was slashing .331/.410/.451 in 37 games with two home runs and 19 RBI before the Angels purchased his contract.
Murphy, 38, last played in the major leagues with the Colorado Rockies in 2020, slashing .236/.275/.333 with three homers and 16 RBI in 40 games.
While he’s played for four different major league teams, Murphy etched himself into Mets history with his home run heroics in the 2015 postseason. After hitting three home runs in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he hit four more in the NLCS win over the Chicago Cubs, earning MVP honors as the Mets swept the series in four games.