Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies at 59 after battle with cancer

Jeff Innis, who pitched in seven seasons with the Mets, died on Sunday at the age of 59.

Former Mets PR director Jay Horwitz wrote on Sunday morning that Innis died following a battle with cancer.

The disease took a turn for the worse since the fall, Horwitz said.

Innis, a right-handed side-armer, played all seven of his professional seasons with the Mets from 1987-93, appearing in 288 games while posting a career 3.05 ERA. In 360 innings, Innis struck out 192 batters and had a career WHIP of 1.27.

“He loved the fans and never shied away from any autographs,” Horwitz wrote. “Jeff Innis was just a decent and humble guy who never made a big deal that he was a major league player.”

