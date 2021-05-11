Former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic being promoted by Mariners
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former Mets OF prospect Jarred Kelenic is being promoted to the majors by the Seattle Mariners on Thursday to make his big league debut, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The 21-year-old Kelenic's inclusion by the Mets (and former GM Brodie Van Wagenen) in the trade that brought Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to Queens before the 2019 season was viewed as a huge misstep at the time. And it's aged even worse.
The Mets' willingness to include a prospect of Kelenic's caliber in a deal where they were taking on so much of Cano's salary was bizarre, and Cano is now serving a one-season PED suspension.
Kelenic, viewed as one of the top five prospects in all of baseball, said before the season that he was being punished by the Mariners, with he and his agent alleging the Seattle was keeping him in the minors to start the year in order to manipulate his service time.
"It was communicated to Jarred that had he signed that contract, he would have debuted last year,’’ Kelenic's agent, Brodie Scoffield, told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "It was made crystal clear to Jarred — then and now — that his decision not to call him up is based on service time. There’s no question that if he signed that contract, he would have been in the big leagues."
Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto said that Kelenic is "already on an accelerated path" to the majors and denied that the team was manipulating his service time.
“I was extremely disappointed,’’ Kelenic told USA Today. “I worked extremely hard all offseason. And last year, here you have a team that is one game out of the playoffs going into the last weeks of the season. I know for a fact I could have helped that team out. Not just me, but there are other guys who could have helped that team out.
“Not to be given that opportunity was so beyond frustrating. I feel that guys should be rewarded for their play, and have the best guys on the field, especially when you talk about a team that hasn’t gone to the playoffs in 20 years, and your best prospects are just sitting there watching.’’
By keeping Kelenic in the minors for the first month and change of the 2021 season, the Mariners delayed the start of his service time clock, which delayed the year he will reach free agency.
With the extra year of control now secured (Kelenic is under Mariners control through 2027), they are now ready to call him up.