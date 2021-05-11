Former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic being promoted by Mariners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic on field, hat tilted
Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic on field, hat tilted

Former Mets OF prospect Jarred Kelenic is being promoted to the majors by the Seattle Mariners on Thursday to make his big league debut, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The 21-year-old Kelenic's inclusion by the Mets (and former GM Brodie Van Wagenen) in the trade that brought Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to Queens before the 2019 season was viewed as a huge misstep at the time. And it's aged even worse.

The Mets' willingness to include a prospect of Kelenic's caliber in a deal where they were taking on so much of Cano's salary was bizarre, and Cano is now serving a one-season PED suspension.

Kelenic, viewed as one of the top five prospects in all of baseball, said before the season that he was being punished by the Mariners, with he and his agent alleging the Seattle was keeping him in the minors to start the year in order to manipulate his service time.

"It was communicated to Jarred that had he signed that contract, he would have debuted last year,’’ Kelenic's agent, Brodie Scoffield, told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "It was made crystal clear to Jarred — then and now — that his decision not to call him up is based on service time. There’s no question that if he signed that contract, he would have been in the big leagues."

Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto said that Kelenic is "already on an accelerated path" to the majors and denied that the team was manipulating his service time.

“I was extremely disappointed,’’ Kelenic told USA Today. “I worked extremely hard all offseason. And last year, here you have a team that is one game out of the playoffs going into the last weeks of the season. I know for a fact I could have helped that team out. Not just me, but there are other guys who could have helped that team out.

“Not to be given that opportunity was so beyond frustrating. I feel that guys should be rewarded for their play, and have the best guys on the field, especially when you talk about a team that hasn’t gone to the playoffs in 20 years, and your best prospects are just sitting there watching.’’

By keeping Kelenic in the minors for the first month and change of the 2021 season, the Mariners delayed the start of his service time clock, which delayed the year he will reach free agency.

With the extra year of control now secured (Kelenic is under Mariners control through 2027), they are now ready to call him up.

Recommended Stories

  • They Went to Jarred

    Ryan Boyer discusses the imminent arrival of Jarred Kelenic in Tuesday's Daily Dose. (Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Former Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retiring from MLB

    The pitcher who threw the first no-hitter in Nationals history is calling it a career.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Jarred Kelenic kicks off Promotion Season

    Touted Seattle outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is expected to join the Mariners Thursday. It's time to get excited. Scott Pianowski breaks down the fantasy impact.

  • WNBA Pre-Season Power Rankings: Can the Seattle Storm repeat?

    The WNBA's 25th season tips off this weekend. The post WNBA Pre-Season Power Rankings: Can the Seattle Storm repeat? appeared first on Just Women's Sports.

  • Mets News: Caution with Jacob deGrom, scouts talk state of NL East

    The Mets got good news on Jacob deGrom but placed him on the IL anyway. Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

  • Omar Minaya reveals that he scouted Matt Harvey for the Mets in 2020 | Baseball Night in NY

    Omar Minaya revealed that he secretly scouted Matt Harvey in 2020 as a possible addition to the Mets pitching staff at that time, and discussed what he saw during that session, and how it compares to the way the former Mets ace is pitching for the Baltimore Orioles in 2021. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • MLB betting: Giants see significant odds improvement, but still NL West long shot behind Dodgers

    We’re more than a month into the MLB season, and we’ve seen some surprise teams run out to early leads in their respective divisions.

  • US states oppose ‘unjust’ plan to shield Sackler wealth in opioid settlement

    Twenty-four states object to bankruptcy proposal for Sacklers to settle lawsuits by paying $4.3bn but family would keep about $7bn 24 states object to the proposal for Sacklers to forfeit ownership of Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of the prescription painkiller OxyContin. Photograph: Jessica Hill/AP Nearly half of US states have joined growing opposition to a highly unusual bankruptcy plan that would protect the wealth of the Sackler family after it made billions of dollars from selling the drug that kickstarted the US opioid epidemic. Attorneys general of 24 states, members of Congress, municipalities and victims’ families object to the proposal for the Sacklers to forfeit ownership of Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of the powerful prescription painkiller OxyContin, and surrender part of their immense fortune in return for immunity from further litigation over their part in a drug epidemic that has claimed more than 500,000 lives. A federal judge in New York, who has already expressed sympathy for the plan, will decide after a hearing on Wednesday whether the Sacklers have made the necessary financial disclosures for it to advance toward the final stage. Criticism has centered on the unusual proposition to shield the wealth of individual Sacklers, even though they are seeking bankruptcy only for their company and not for themselves. Under the proposals, the two branches of the Sackler family that own Purdue Pharma would settle more than 3,000 lawsuits against the company by paying $4.3bn. But the Sacklers would keep about $7bn, which would be personally protected from legal action over the part played by some family members in the illegal drive to mass-market OxyContin, for which Purdue has been twice convicted of criminal charges, in 2007 and last year. State attorneys general called the proposed settlement “unjust” in a brief to the court, because it is intended to sidestep individual accountability. They also questioned its legality. Massachusetts attorney general, Maura Healey, told National Public Radio: “The bankruptcy system should not be allowed to shield non-bankrupt billionaires. “It would set a terrible precedent. If the Sacklers are allowed to use bankruptcy to escape the consequences of their actions. It would be a roadmap for other powerful bad actors.” The US justice department has also raised objections on the grounds that the court is overstepping its authority in extending broad immunity to the Sacklers when they are not themselves applying for bankruptcy. Critics have accused what one member of Congress called the “most evil family in America” of seeking to buy its way out of accountability, while failing to admit the part played by Purdue Pharma in creating the opioid epidemic with an unprecedented marketing drive to sell OxyContin built on manipulated data and false claims that the drug federal agents called “heroin in a pill” had a low risk of causing addiction. Purdue used its wealth to influence politicians and regulators to keep the floodgates open, even as the evidence grew of an epidemic in the making. Lawyers for states and municipalities say that the billions of dollars retained by the Sacklers under the plan would go a long way to provide social services for children left orphaned or forced into foster homes by their parents’ opioid addiction, and to offset the financial burden caused by the epidemic on healthcare and policing. Documents released by a congressional committee last month show that the family is worth about $11bn. The Sacklers’ assets include nearly $1bn in cash, with billions more held in trusts. Their vast holdings also include art and property. The family’s lawyers say the $4.3bn payment is fair because it is more than the Sacklers made from OxyContin after tax. It is not clear where the balance of the family’s wealth came from given that the drug was the primary source of Purdue’s profits. Lawyers suing the Sacklers have suggested that a large part of the difference was made up by earnings from investing the proceeds of OxyContin and so should be counted as profits from the drug. Healey is in the midst of an investigation of the part played by individual members of the family after identifying eight of them she claims knew that OxyContin was causing overdose deaths but kept pushing sales of the drug. They include Dr Richard Sackler, who as Purdue’s head of marketing ramped up sales of OxyContin and painted people who overdosed on the drug as criminals to blame for their own condition. While the Sacklers have expressed regret for the crisis, they have continued to deny wrongdoing. Kathe Sackler, a former member of Purdue’s board, drew scorn at a congressional hearing in December when she said that while “my “heart breaks for the parents who have lost their children”, the company was not at fault. “There’s nothing that I can find that I would have done differently,” she said. Chris McGreal is the author of American Overdose, The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

  • Dom Smith reveals 25 things about himself, including the most famous person in his phone | Mets All-Access

    New York Mets LF Dom Smith answers 25 ‘Quarter-Life’ questions in honor of turning 25 years old earlier this year. Learn Dom’s favorite movie of all time, his first email address, and the worst purchase he’s ever made in this edition of Mets-All Access presented by GEICO. About Mets All-Access presented by GEICO: Mets All-Access presented by GEICO pulls the curtain back on the experience of being a New York Mets player, with a mix of behind-the-scenes content and exclusive digital shorts featuring your favorite Mets players. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • How Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton stacks up in early AL MVP race

    MVP chants for Giancarlo Stanton have echoed through Yankee Stadium - here's how the Yankees outfielder stacks up in the AL MVP race so far in 2021.

  • How To Use BABIP: Myths, Busts and Breakouts

    Matt Williams takes a look at early season BABIP leaders and teaches you how to properly use the popular metric to evaluate players. (D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Falcons “thrilled” to land undrafted QB Feleipe Franks

    Feleipe Franks was one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL draft, with scouts not thinking much of his talents as a passer but the analytics suggesting that Franks was a better quarterback than meets the eye. Ultimately the scouts won out, and Franks went undrafted. Now Franks, who started his college [more]

  • MLB Power Rankings: Week 6

    J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox have mashed their way to the very top of Drew Silva's weekly MLB Power Rankings. See where all 30 teams stand. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Why Giants could make playoffs in 2021 season according to NFL exec

    One NFL exec believes the New York Giants could be in the mix for the playoffs in 2021 -- if they can get their offense together.

  • How one fantasy baseball analyst prepares to win in his leagues

    We can't be glued to our fantasy team 24-7, so Fred Zinkie shares some tips for how to make the most of the time you put into your squad.

  • Old-School Career Advice That You Should Ignore Now

    If 2020 symbolized anything, it was change. And a big part of that change took place across the job landscape. For better or worse, the way we look at and approach careers has changed forever. As a...

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Bob Melvin reacts to Athletics' possible MLB relocation news

    We continue to play in Oakland until something changes. Its the same for me, the same feeling I always have playing there.