Former Mets pitcher Oliver Perez announces retirement after 19 MLB seasons

Oliver Perez Mets dugout

Oliver Perez, a member of the 2006 Mets team that advanced the to the NLCS, has announced his retirement after 19 MLB seasons.

Perez, 40, announced that he will hang up his cleats following the 2022 Mexican League season, as he’s currently pitching for Toros De Tijuana. Perez made the announcement alongside his family in a video posted by the Toros.

The left-hander broke into the big leagues with the San Diego Padres in 2002, and after spending parts of four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he was traded along with Roberto Hernandez to the Mets on July 31, 2006 in exchange for Xavier Nady.

Perez started seven regular season games for the Mets in 2006 and then started two more in the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals, including Game 7, when he was on the mound for Endy Chavez’s incredible home-run saving catch and double play. The lefty gave the Mets 6.0 innings of one-run ball that night, though the Cardinals came away with a 3-1 win to advance to the World Series.

Perez spent five seasons with the Mets, posting a 4.71 ERA. And while he had his struggles as a starter, Perez reinvented himself into a reliever in the later parts of his career, pitching out of the bullpen for the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, and Cleveland. He retires with a career 4.34 ERA in 696 games.