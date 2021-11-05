Former Mets hitting coach Chili Davis rips team's awful performance: 'They need to clean house'

Former New York Mets hitting coach Chili Davis isn't holding back after he was fired by the team in May. Davis criticized the entire organization Friday, saying the Mets "need to clean house," according to the New York Post.

Nearly every member of the Mets experienced decline at the plate in 2021. After ranking first in wRC+ — an advanced stat that measures offensive production — in 2020, the Mets dropped to 16th with a 96 wRC+ in 2021.

Davis believes that wouldn't have been the case had he remained the team's hitting coach — and Tom Slater remained the team's assistant hitting coach — the entire season.

“I don’t think Michael Conforto would have struggled, I don’t think Dom Smith would have struggled like that, I don’t think [Jeff] McNeil would have struggled the way he did, because we had built a relationship based on trust with these guys,” Davis said. “They trusted us and we communicated with them well, and I think throughout the year we would have managed to get them on track."

Michael Conforto hit just .232, with a slugging percentage under .400. Dominic Smith saw his average plummet to .244 after hitting over .300 in 2020. Jeff McNeil, who has consistently hit for a high average, only managed a .249 batting average in 2021.

Davis also questioned the team's organizational philosophy, which Davis said prioritizes process over results.

“I was told it’s not about the results, it’s about the process,” Davis said. “Well, if the process doesn’t produce positive or good results, then the process is worthless, because it’s not a good process. The process is making your players better. It’s a bullcrap statement to tell me it’s not about the results, it’s about the process."

Davis added that the Mets "need to clean house" to get better. He also criticized former general manager Zack Scott, who was fired in November after getting arrested on a DUI charge in September.

Davis is hoping to hook on with another team after getting fired by the Mets. Davis has served as a hitting coach for the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics once his playing career ended.

Mets still looking for general manager

The Mets are currently trying to make one big change. After firing Scott, the team is searching for a new general manager. That search hasn't resulted in success, as multiple executives with other teams have turned the Mets down.

With the front office situation unresolved, team president Sandy Alderson will represent the team at the GM meetings, which start Monday.