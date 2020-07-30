Former Mets batting champ Jose Reyes retires after 16 seasons

NEW YORK — One of the most exciting players to ever wear a Mets uniform hung up his cleats for good.

Jose Reyes, who last appeared in a major league game for the Mets on Sept. 30, 2018, officially announced his retirement from baseball in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Reyes played in 16 MLB seasons for the Mets, Blue Jays, Rockies and Marlins. He spent most of his big league career playing for New York (12 years) and gave a special shoutout to Mets fans in his retirement post.

“As a young boy growing up in the Dominican Republic, I could have never dreamed of achieving all that I have through this incredible game,” Reyes said. “I want to thank the New York Mets for giving me the opportunity to become a professional baseball player and for bringing me back at the end of my playing career.

“Mets fans, what can I say? We never got the ring we hoped we would get but I can’t imagine playing in front of any better fans in the whole world. Your passion and energy always lifted me higher and for that I will always be grateful.”

A four-time All-Star, Reyes won the 2011 National League batting title with a .337 average. He led the NL in triples in 2005, ’06, ’08 and ’11. Reyes also led the NL in stolen bases from 2005-07. The Mets signed Reyes as an amateur free agent in Aug. 1999.

“Reyes running out a triple is about as exciting as it got here in Flushing,” Ron Darling said.

The Mets played a highlight reel of Reyes in between innings during their Wednesday night game against the Red Sox and Mets COO Jeff Wilpon also released a statement on behalf of ownership.

“Jose Reyes was without a doubt one of the most exciting players to ever wear a Mets uniform,” Wilpon said. “There wasn’t a better sight for our fans than Jose pulling into third with a stand up triple. He came to us as a teenager and on the day of his retirement, we’re certain Mets fans along with his entire Mets family wish him nothing but the best.”

Reyes was also a role model for Andres Gimenez, who coincidentally made his first career start at shortstop on Wednesday for the Mets. The 21-year-old Venezuelan and Reyes played together during the Mets’ 2018 spring training in Port St. Lucie, when the team invited Gimenez to big league camp.

“We had really good conversations,” Gimenez said of Reyes. “I asked him about the game, about running bases, about defense. It’s been really good for me, that advice.”

